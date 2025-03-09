Charles Lee discusses the major improvements in Tidjane Salaün's game
After what was a really rugged start to his professional career, Charlotte Hornets rookie forward Tidjane Salaün is starting to show some of the reasons why the organization took a chance on him with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Frenchman is still far from being a finished product, but there are some positive signs that he's gaining confidence and figuring things out at this level. In Friday's loss to Cleveland, he produced nine points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Last night versus Brooklyn, Salaün chipped in nine points once again to go with three rebounds, a pair of assists, and a steal.
He's not lighting up the stat sheet by any means, but he's producing and looking more and more like an NBA player, which is something you couldn't really say earlier this season.
Head Coach Charles Lee compliments Salaün's growth
“I think it’s part of just getting more reps. All the individual work that he gets on a day-to-day basis, for him to now get NBA minutes is really good for him. Even what he’s doing in the weight room is really helpful, you see a lot more confidence, fluidity, and force on some of his drives to be able to play through some contact now and finish at the basket.
"Also, I just think the messaging of trusting the pass is really starting to settle in for him. I think he’s understanding the importance of getting to the paint, drawing a couple guys, you’ve done your job. You trust your guys over there and the ball usually finds a way to find you again as well. I’m just proud of his growth, his continued work and the relentless pursuit of greatness.”
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Kemba Walker Expects LaMelo Ball & Brandon Miller to take Hornets to new heights
Charles Lee adamantly believes Damion Baugh has a 'very bright future in this league'
Eric Collins delivers electrifying call of Miles Bridges' game-winning blocked shot
The Hornets trading LaMelo Ball for a familiar face? Let's not get crazy