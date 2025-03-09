Kemba Walker Expects LaMelo Ball & Brandon Miller to take Hornets to new heights
Charlotte Hornets legend and current assistant coach Kemba Walker had extremely high praise for the Hornets two core pieces during an interview with FanDuel Sports Network.
"Melo and Brandon, you know I definitely gained a very strong relationship with. I think those two guys are very, very talented and can take this organization to places that it's never been."
The former Hornets guard last played with the team in 2019, before signing a four-year contract with the Boston Celtics. He then played for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, before joining AS Monaco in Italy in 2023. Walker retired in July 2024, and joined Charles Lee's coaching staff.
The former UConn star averaged 19.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds across 605 games in 8 years with the Hornets. He made the postseason twice with the team, however, never won a series until his first year with the Celtics.
Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball was also asked about Walker during FanDuel's video.
"It's great for real, just another point guard who [has] done it, he's already done everything, he had a great career and everything, so just to listen and learn from him is great."
The former Chino Hills star noted that there is no questions between the two, and Walker noted that he believes his presence is enough for the team.
"It's been nothing but love being back."
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charles Lee adamantly believes Damion Baugh has a 'very bright future in this league'
Eric Collins delivers electrifying call of Miles Bridges' game-winning blocked shot
The Hornets trading LaMelo Ball for a familiar face? Let's not get crazy
What's going on with LaMelo Ball? The Hornets' star is in a major funk