Charles Lee is excited for Mark Williams' return to Hornets lineup
Mark Williams is nearing a return to the lineup for the Charlotte Hornets. Officially listed as questionable for tonight's contest with the Philadelphia 76ers, Williams should make his debut sooner rather than later. Whenever he does, be that tonight or later this week, head coach Charles Lee envisions him providing a big boost on both ends of the court.
Charles Lee opens up on getting Mark Williams back
Mark Williams missed the majority of last season with a back injury. Before the season began, the young center suffered a foot injury that has kept him out of the first 20 games of the season. With the former Duke product finally nearing a return, Charles Lee is excited about what he can bring to the table.
"When he comes back, he'll allow us to have another big body down there in the paint to hopefully help us take care and protect the paint a lot better. Defensively, it'll give us a boost I think," Lee said. "Then offensively, we've struggled to get to the paint, so I think having more seven-footers down there, hopefully we get a couple more lobs or a couple more dump-offs."
Williams has shown flashes of being the dominant center the Hornets have looked for in recent years, but he's been unable to stay healthy. The team is slowly getting players back, as Nick Richards already made his return to the lineup. LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Miles Bridges, and Daquan Jeffries are still dealing with injuries.
