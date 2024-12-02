Mark Williams injury update: Hornets center receives status upgrade ahead of Tuesday night's NBA Cup matchup
The Charlotte Hornets are getting the band back together.
After nearly a full calendar year (361 days to be exact), Mark Williams is on the precipice of returning to an NBA court to play in a professional basketball game. The beleaguered Hornets center has officially been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night's NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The absence of the former first round pick out of Duke University has created a seven foot, 240 pound hole in the center of the Hornets front court that has been filled by committee for some time. Williams was averaging 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and over a block per game before a back injury prematurely ended his 2023-24 season.
After successfully rehabbing his ailing back, Williams picked up a foot injury early in Charles Lee's first training camp as the Hornets head coach. The first-year shot caller on Charlotte's bench is closer than ever to having his young center back in the rotation.
The Hornets have become adept at playing workable offense and defense without a traditional big man in their lineup. The absences of Mark Williams and his front court running mate Nick Richards have forced Lee's hand into trotting out undersized lineups featuring players like Grant Williams, Cody Martin, and Moussa Diabaté at center. The prior return of Richards and the impending one of Williams will allow Lee to play more traditional five-man combinations as Charlotte continues their push towards relevancy in the Eastern Conference.
Along with Williams, Charlotte upgraded the status of DaQuan Jeffries to questionable as well. Jeffries has missed the entirety of the 2024-25 season with a hand injury, and is set to make his debut in the coming days.
Both Williams and Jeffries still need to clear one last hurdle and be named active for tomorrow night's contest against Paul George and the 76ers. Stay tuned to Hornets on SI ahead of the game to be informed on their statuses.
