Charles Lee on turning Mark Williams' flashes into the norm
Mark Williams has always had the tools. A five-star recruit out of high school, the former Duke standout turned ACC Defensive Player of the Year showcased an elite blend of size, mobility, and shot-blocking instincts. The talent has never been in question. The challenge? Making those flashes of brilliance a nightly occurrence in the NBA.
Since returning from injury, Williams has been productive for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 16.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. In his most recent outing, he put up a dominant 24-point, 12-rebound performance against the Wizards, shooting 11-of-14 from the field while adding three assists and two blocks. This kind of impact is exactly what the Hornets have been waiting for.
Head coach Charles Lee knows that for Williams, consistency is the next step.
"Just more reps, more time on the court. He continues to get better, find his way and his rhythm. We just need him to be able to do it for 48 minutes. Every minute he's out there, he has the ability to do it," Lee said.
For Williams, it's about translating potential into reliability. Injuries have disrupted his early career, limiting him to just 43 games as a rookie and keeping him off the court for stretches this season. His season averages of 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game are all career bests, an indication that he's inching closer to turning flashes into a standard.
Lee's focus is on keeping Williams engaged for a full game—maintaining his motor, staying disciplined on defense, and making sure he continues to be a force on both ends. With his ability to protect the rim, finish lobs, and crash the glass, Williams is a key piece in the Hornets' long-term plans. The next step is making sure that performances like his 24-point, 12-rebound game aren’t anomalies but expectations.
"He’s got all the tools to be one of the best bigs in the league," Lee added. "Now it’s about putting it all together every night."
For Williams and the Hornets, the flashes are there. The challenge now is making them the norm.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte Hornets stars react to being swept by the lowly Washington Wizards
Who will be LaMelo Ball's backup for the rest of the season?
Hornets fall to the Wizards in disappointing return to Spectrum Center