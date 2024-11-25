Charles Lee reveals plan to slow down Orlando's 'head of the snake' Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner has been a bit of a thorn in the side of the Charlotte Hornets.
The German swingman has developed into one of the league's most impactful two-way players, and when he sees purple and teal on the opposing bench, he turns his game up a notch. In his last outing against Charlotte, Wagner turned in one of the best performances of his young career.
The Michigan man burnt every defender Charlotte threw at him on his way to a 32 point, eight rebound, and five assist masterpiece. Check out the embedded tweet below to catch a glimpse of his brilliance in the Magic's 114-89 victory of the Hornets.
Wagner's improved game was on full display in a Thursday night win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He dropped 11 dimes and poured in 37 points, including a step back game-winning three from LaMelo range that sent Orlando home happy. His encore, a 30-point, nine rebound, eight assist outing against the Detroit Pistons didn't have a viral moment like the previous night, but it was still peak Wagner. He's become one of the league's most versatile players; a Gen-Z Andrei Kirilenko with a more polished offensive repertoire.
Charlotte will have their hands full with Wagner tonight. Cody Martin and Brandon Miller shared defensive duties on the Magic's star last the last time these two franchises faced off, and it's safe to assume that they'll be covering him again in Charlotte this evening. I asked Hornets' head coach Charles Lee pregame about how they plan on shutting down Wagner tonight.
Charles Lee on the ascendance of Franz Wagner
"...in the absence of Banchero it's become a lot more of like the Wagner and Suggs show. One of the things we talked about was just how much of a footprint he had in Orlando in that Cup game. I think that want to try and disrupt him more in this game."
Lee's full pregame quotes about Wagner can be seen in the video above.
Charlotte welcomes the Orlando Magic to Charlotte tonight at 7 P.M.
