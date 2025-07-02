Charlotte Hornets agree to terms with veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie
After nearly a days worth of consternation about the Charlotte Hornets' crowded back court, Jeff Peterson continued to double down on the team's newfound strength by signing another guard on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Hornets have come to term with veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie who most recently suited up for the Dallas Mavericks. In 79 games with the Mavericks in 2024-25, Dinwiddie averaged 11 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Dinwiddie has spend 11 years in the NBA, playing for the Detroit Pistons, the Brooklyn Nets (with Jeff Peterson, important to note), the Washington Wizards, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Los Angeles Lakers in his tenure.
Unlike most of the Hornets' back court depth (Tre Mann, Nick Smith Jr., and Collin Sexton, specifically), Dinwiddie brings plus positional size at the guard position. Standing at 6'5", the veteran ball handler is an imposing presence with the ball in his hands. He doesn't bring the defensive intensity that Charlotte's back court desperately needs at this point, but he'll operate as a steady point guard option and an adult in a room that needs leadership.
After signing the former University of Colorado Buffalo, Charlotte's roster crunch intensifies. The team has 20 players rostered if you include all four rookies, and the non-guaranteed salaries of Moussa Diabate, Josh Okogie, and Daquan Jeffries, and two-way guard KJ Simpson. More moves are sure to come to alleviate the log jam.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Miles Bridges Mock Trade: Hornets swap with Nets for frontcourt upgrade
Evaluating Spencer Dinwiddie as a fit for the Hornets
Why Pat Connaughton could be a sneaky-good fit for the Hornets this season
Jeff Peterson just made another genius move that boosts the Hornets again