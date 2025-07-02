Miles Bridges Mock Trade: Hornets swap with Nets for frontcourt upgrade
The Hornets have been active since the NBA Draft, but one glaring problem remains — they still don’t have a starting center. With Miles Bridges' future in Charlotte hanging by a thread, now’s the perfect time to flip him for the piece this roster desperately needs.
Bridges has looked expendable for a while now, especially after his off-court issues in recent years. Add in the fact that President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson drafted forward Tidjane Salaun with the No. 6 pick last week, and it’s clear the Hornets are already preparing for life after Bridges.
So where does that leave him? As a trade chip — maybe the most valuable one left on the roster.
With the Hornets moving on from both Mark Williams and Jusuf Nurkić in the last week, it’s obvious the front office is reshaping the frontcourt. Bridges could be the key piece to finally land a long-term answer at center, especially with his salary helping match money in any deal. And with two years left on his contract, the timing makes sense.
The question is, who should Charlotte target? Let’s dive into one realistic option who could finally solidify the center position for good.
Trade Proposal:
The Hornets send Miles Bridges, Nick Smith Jr., Dallas’ 2027 first-round pick (top-two protected), and a 2029 first-rounder (from either Utah, Cleveland, or Minnesota) to the Nets in exchange for center Nic Claxton.
On paper, this might feel like a steep price for Claxton. But considering he’s just 25 years old and already one of the more promising defensive bigs in the league, it’s exactly the type of deal Charlotte should explore.
Claxton’s future in Brooklyn feels uncertain as the Nets shift toward a full-blown rebuild. They drafted five first-round players last week — clear evidence they’re prioritizing youth and long-term flexibility.
If Brooklyn is ready to move Claxton, the Hornets should be first in line. They’re one of the few teams positioned to overpay if needed — and this is the position worth overpaying for.
Sure, losing two first-round picks stings.
The Hornets actually have the ammo to get this done. Between all the trades they’ve pulled off recently, they’ve got extra first-round picks sitting there in both 2027 and 2029. If there was ever a time to cash in some of that draft capital, this is it.
Claxton’s numbers from last season? Solid — 10 points, 7 boards, a block and a half per game, and he shot 56% from the floor. But stats only tell part of the story. He’s stuck in a weird situation with the Nets right now, and it’s pretty clear he hasn’t hit his ceiling yet.
The Hornets can.
Pair Claxton with LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, and Brandon Miller, and suddenly, Charlotte has a young, exciting core with real upside. Throw in Claxton’s rim protection and switchability, and the Hornets could take a major step forward — fast.
The Eastern Conference feels as wide open as it has in years. For the Hornets, that means one thing: it’s time to be aggressive.
This is the type of move Jeff Peterson has to consider.
