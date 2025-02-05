Charlotte Hornets Debut First-Ever Black Excellence Jersey
Hornets Sports & Entertainment is celebrating Black History Month 2025 with the theme of The Fabric of Black Excellence, honoring Black excellence as both foundational and ever-evolving, woven through generations of achievement and culture. While doing so, HSE is making history of its own with a groundbreaking achievement in launching not only the team's first-ever Black Excellence Jersey but the first of its kind in the NBA.
Charlotte Hornets Digital Designer and North Carolina native Mike Jones brought his idea for the jersey to the organization less than a year ago as part of the Executive Team's first-ever Innovation Challenge. The idea behind the challenge was to encourage staff to submit their game-changing ideas to help engage and grow its fan base in new ways. Jones won first place and now his idea has come to fruition.
On February 5, 2025 Jones in collaboration with the Hornets announced the debut of the "Home is Where The Harte Is" jersey. Jones says the design represents not only those who have made a lasting impact on the Charlotte community, but also hopes to inspire the present and future generations.
"There's a lot of meaning behind this design and every element is intentional. It's inspired by some common phrases I'm sure we all have heard: 'Never forget where you come from' and 'home is where the heart is,'" Mike Jones explained about the jersey design.
"This journey symbolizes how the true heart of Charlotte will never die, the nostalgic black culture, the true gold that this city possesses. This jersey represents the lasting impact of those who have shaped our community, and I hope it inspires the present and future generations to continue to weave their stories into the fabric of excellence."
The jersey silhouette is an ode to the Hornets Classic teal uniforms worn during the team's inaugural season in 1988-89 through 1996-97. Take a closer look and you'll notice the solid pinstripes are replaced with gold text, which pays homage to 20 prominent Black neighborhoods and streets of the Queen City past and present.
"Some of these areas in Charlotte are breeding grounds for excellence throughout our city and also throughout our country," Jones said. "An example is Brooklyn Village, a once thriving black neighborhood here in Uptown right where Spectrum Center lives, to Enderly Park, to Beatties Ford, to Grier Heights."
Other details include the number 4 representing the city's first area code, 704, and dogwood petals, the state flower of North Carolina, which is a symbol of strength and growth and speaks to North Carolina's beauty.
Jones, who was once a kid sitting in the arena seats attending games, now gets to experience a full circle moment that will forever leave his imprint and impact on the franchise.
"It's very surreal to me. The people that I work closely with, they know that I'm always figuring out what's next, but they literally slow me down to make sure I exist in this moment. It's something to be proud of," Jones explained.
"Obviously too bringing something like this to organization, I'm thinking about that more because just myself figuring how can I be able to make the Hornets better every day. So partially just seeing that, just more about being a win for the Hornets. I'm more of a we than me type of person, but the smallest, selfish part of me too it is pretty cool to see this. I'm a little kid that used to come to the games and sit in 232. I might even sit up there during the game on Friday just to look at and reflect back, but to see this now come to life is a surreal moment and feeling."
The "Home Is Where The Harte Is" jersey will be available in the team store only, not online, to give members of the Charlotte community an opportunity to purchase the jersey instead of online. The jersey retails for $100 and can be purchased starting at 11 a.m. on February 7, 2025.
