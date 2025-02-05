Three bold Charlotte Hornets predictions as trade deadline nears
The NBA Trade Deadline is about a day away. With the hours falling fast, the Charlotte Hornets don't have much time to get as many assets as they can. This season is effectively lost since they're in 14th place and have major injuries to their starters to deal with. They have the chance to do some big things. Will they? Probably not. If they do, these three bold predictions could be what Jeff Peterson and company cook up.
Bold predictions for the Hornets trade deadline
1. Miles Bridges gets dealt
Miles Bridges is only improving his value by actually playing well without Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball. As the number one option, he's held his own decently well. It just hasn't resulted in wins. His first career triple-double came in a loss at home to the Washington Wizards. That should force the Hornets to consider something drastic, and it very well could be a Bridges deal. Aside from trading Ball (not happening), this is the biggest move they can make.
2. Josh Green experiment comes to an end
Josh Green has been serviceable for the Hornets since his summer acquisition, but he hasn't been that good. He's the fifth option on this offense, and he's been solid defensively, but the Hornets should look at moving on. Aside from Ball or Bridges, Green would get the biggest return, and that's something that should matter most to the front office. Lots of contenders would love a three-and-D player with a year and a half of team control left. The Hornets probably aren't going to keep him beyond then, and he has the most value with more time on his contract, so now's the time to strike.
3. Four rotational players get dealt
If this happens, and if any of the two above predictions also come true, the Hornets will have to bring back other players in these deals. They'd be too depleted otherwise. Assuming they do, then the final bold prediction is that a whopping four backups get moved at the deadline as well. Vasilije Micic and Cody Martin are very likely gone, but Seth Curry and Taj Gibson could and should be as well. None of them are part of the future except maybe Martin, but he's got the most value out of all of them. It's time to get younger and get as many assets as the Hornets can. It's also clearly time for a roster shakeup, and this is an excellent way to do it.
