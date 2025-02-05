Eastern Conference team named as possible last-minute LaMelo Ball suitor
Barring a surprising course reversal, the Charlotte Hornets are not going to trade LaMelo Ball. Despite there being some reported interest by the Golden State Warriors and possibly other contenders, the Hornets are expected to hang onto the NBA's fourth-leading scorer.
However, as teams get a little more desperate in the last minutes of the NBA Trade Deadline, things can change. A team could throw their entire future at Charlotte for Ball and force them to reconsider their stance. According to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, the Orlando Magic could be that team.
"Even with a healthy Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner on the floor, the Orlando Magic have an abysmal offensive rating of 105.5 (9th percentile via Cleaning the Glass). This team needs more offensive creation, especially out of its guards," Swartz said. "Of all the potential fits for Ball, perhaps no team needs him more than Orlando. Putting the 23-year-old in the backcourt next to Jalen Suggs would do wonders for the team's scoring attack."
The Magic are in the playoff picture thanks to a world-class defense. Despite their offensive struggles, they're playing well thanks to the third-best defensive rating in all of basketball. However, it's hard not to think Ball wouldn't transform their roster.
He would likely tank their defense a little bit, but he'd improve their offense. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner would have someone who could facilitate for them, and Ball would have much more competent surrounding pieces than he has in Charlotte for the most part.
With that said, the Hornets don't seem to be interested in moving Ball, so the Magic would have to truly offer a haul of multiple first-round picks and several young players to entice the Hornets to give up on Ball now.
