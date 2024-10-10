Charlotte Hornets travel to Memphis to take on Grizzlies in NBA preseason action
Injury Report
Charlotte Hornets OUT Grant Williams (Hamstring), Nick Smith Jr. (Groin), Cody Martin (Wrist), DaQuan Jeffries (Hand)
Memphis Grizzlies OUT GG Jackson (Foot), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Hamstring), Cam Spencer (Ankle), Vince Williams Jr. (Leg), QUESTIONABLE Ja Morant (Ankle)
Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets head to Memphis coming off a nail-biting preseason win against the Miami Heat. Who said preseason basketball can't be fun? Charlotte is looking to keep the good vibes going against a banged up Grizzlies squad that took down the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. With Mark Williams still unavailable, the Hornets will be tested by Memphis' rookie center Zach Edey. The big man stands at 7'4" tall, at least seven inches taller than any non-Nick Richards Hornet.
The other storyline to watch for the Hornets is the continued development of budding stars Tre Mann and Tidjane Salaün. The leaders of Charlotte's bench mob have balled out in early preseason action, and tonight's matchup is their next opportunity to keep the good times rolling.
Key Matchup
Desmond Bane vs. Brandon Miller
This has more to do with Miller than Bane. The Hornets' stellar sophomore Miller had a tough time against the Heat on Tuesday. Miller worked hard to earn open looks against a swarming Miami defense, they just didn't fall. He finished 2-13 from the field, and a paltry 1-10 from three. Bane is a dogged defender, and he should give Miller fits. My eyes will be locked in on Miller and how he responds to his poor outing from Tuesday.
Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Scotty Pippen Jr.
Shooting Guard
Josh Green
Marcus Smart
Small Forward
Brandon Miller
Desmond Bane
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Santi Aldama
Center
Nick Richards
Zach Edey
Charlotte's next game is on Tuesday, October 15th in New York against the Knicks.
