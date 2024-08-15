Charlotte Hornets Odds to Win Group A in NBA Cup
The NBA did the Charlotte Hornets no favors when putting together the group play for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup. The Hornets will face three Eastern Conference contenders in the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers in addition to the Brooklyn Nets.
Thanks to all of the injuries the team dealt with a year ago, the Hornets didn't really stand much of a chance in the inaugural in-season tournament. Also, at that point in the season, Brandon Miller hadn't become the player he ultimately turned out to be later in the year. If luck is on Charlotte's side as far as overall health is concerned, could they stun the NBA world and be the winner of Group A.
Odds to Win Group A (via ESPN BET)
New York Knicks +150
Philadelphia 76ers +165
Orlando Magic +200
Charlotte Hornets +2500
Brooklyn Nets +4000
Odds to Win NBA Cup (via ESPN BET)
Boston Celtics +400
Oklahoma City Thunder +800
Minnesota Timberwolves +900
New York Knicks +900
Philadelphia 76ers +900
Milwaukee Bucks +1000
Denver Nuggets +1600
Phoenix Suns +1600
Dallas Mavericks +2000
Indiana Pacers +2000
Cleveland Cavaliers +2200
Sacramento Kings +2200
Los Angeles Lakers +2500
Orlando Magic +2500
New Orleans Pelicans +3000
Memphis Grizzlies +3300
Miami Heat +4000
Golden State Warriors +5000
Houston Rockets +5000
Los Angeles Clippers +5000
San Antonio Spurs +10000
Charlotte Hornets +20000
Chicago Bulls +20000
Atlanta Hawks +25000
Brooklyn Nets +25000
Detroit Pistons +25000
Portland Trail Blazers +25000
Toronto Raptors +25000
Utah Jazz +25000
Washington Wizards +25000
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Respected NBA Analyst Not Fond of the Charlotte Hornets' Offseason
Predicting How the Charlotte Hornets Will Do in the 2024 NBA Cup
Former Charlotte Hornets Guard Theo Maledon Returns to Roots
Charlotte Hornets' Schedule Set for Emirates NBA Cup 2024 Group Play