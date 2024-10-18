Charlotte Hornets Official 2024-25 NBA Depth Chart
The Charlotte Hornets depth chart for the 2024-25 season as of October 2024 is as follows:
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Vasa Micic
Tre Mann
KJ Simpson
Nick Smith Jr
Shooting Guard
Josh Green
Tre Mann
Cody Martin
Seth Curry
Nick Smith Jr
Small Forward
Brandon Miller
Cody Martin
Miles Bridges
Tidjane Salaun
Seth Curry
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Grant Williams
Tidjane Salaun
Brandon Miller
Moussa Diabate
Center
Mark Williams
Nick Richards
Moussa Diabate
Taj Gibson
Grant Williams
The Charlotte Hornets' roster for the 2024-25 season offers plenty of versatility, with most players able to cover multiple positions, except for the centers and KJ Simpson. The only starting spot that could change when everyone is healthy is shooting guard. While Josh Green is expected to begin the season in that role, keep an eye on Cody Martin or even Tre Mann as potential challengers for the position.
Charlotte Hornets on SI will update this Hornets depth chart regularly throughout the season. Check back for updates in the future.
