All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Official 2024-25 NBA Depth Chart

Charlotte's depth looks to be much improved for the 2024-25 season

James Plowright

Oct 8, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) and forward Brandon Miller (24) at mid court against the Miami Heat during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) and forward Brandon Miller (24) at mid court against the Miami Heat during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets depth chart for the 2024-25 season as of October 2024 is as follows:

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Point Guard

LaMelo Ball

Vasa Micic

Tre Mann

KJ Simpson

Nick Smith Jr

Shooting Guard

Josh Green

Tre Mann

Cody Martin

Seth Curry

Nick Smith Jr

Small Forward

Brandon Miller

Cody Martin

Miles Bridges

Tidjane Salaun

Seth Curry

Power Forward

Miles Bridges

Grant Williams

Tidjane Salaun

Brandon Miller

Moussa Diabate

Center

Mark Williams

Nick Richards

Moussa Diabate

Taj Gibson

Grant Williams

The Charlotte Hornets' roster for the 2024-25 season offers plenty of versatility, with most players able to cover multiple positions, except for the centers and KJ Simpson. The only starting spot that could change when everyone is healthy is shooting guard. While Josh Green is expected to begin the season in that role, keep an eye on Cody Martin or even Tre Mann as potential challengers for the position.

Charlotte Hornets on SI will update this Hornets depth chart regularly throughout the season. Check back for updates in the future.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Charlotte Hornets lose to Pacers in overtime thriller

Hornets hire Shawn Parker as new public address announcer

Ranking France's top NBA prospects: Where does Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün land before his rookie season?

Grading Charlotte Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün's first NBA start

Published |Modified
James Plowright
JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 

Home/News