Charlotte Hornets continue to have no answer for the sustained brilliance of Paul George
Dan Patrick used to say: "You can't stop him, you can only hope to contain him," when talking about an athlete on a roll. That's how the Charlotte Hornets have to feel about Paul George at this point.
When George laces up his Nikes and hits the hardwood with a teal and purple clad team on the opposing bench he levels up. The All-NBA wing poured in an effortless 33 points in Charlotte this evening, a masterful performance that doubled as the perfect second act for his über efficient 29 point, eight assist outing the last time these two teams faced off.
Tonight's win for the 76ers marks George's 11th straight win against Charlotte, a span that covers his last three employers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Clippers, and now, Philadelphia.
Both head coaches that led their teams into battle tonight, Charles Lee and Nick Nurse, were asked about the superstar's outsized impact.
Nick Nurse: He's (George)rounding into feeling better
“Again, he's rounding into feeling better and moving better. An array of different shots coming up the floor, all screen plays, pin down plays, some drives. I thought he drove the ball pretty well tonight at times. It's looking like he's moving and feeling a lot better to me.”
PG-13 has missed some time with a knee injury this season (he'd make a great Charlotte Hornet), and tonight was the first time he looked like the two-way demon Daryl Morey signed to a supermax contract this offseason.
Charles Lee: They (George and Tyrese Maxey) did a good job getting to their spots
"I thought that Maxey and George did a really good job of trying to get to their spots. I thought their guys were competing on some of the off-ball screens, and pick and rolls, and got some really good rear view contests. They had some great individual defense, and contesting with out fouling. And they hit a couple of tough ones. I think that kind of fueled them"
Lee and the Hornets will have a chance to rectify tonight's loss and salvage the season series against Philadelphia when they make the trip north on Friday evening. It's tough to project a game that is nearly a full work week away when both teams continue to nurse copious injuries, but one thing about Friday's contest is a given: Paul George will be ready for work.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaMelo Ball opens up on what he's been able to do during time off the court
Tre Mann injury update: The latest on the Hornets' guard back issue
Charles Lee on Brandon Miller's injury, team chemistry, and more following tonight's loss to Sixers
Hornets poor injury luck continues as Brandon Miller exits vs. 76ers