Charlotte Hornets receive criticism for Josh Green Trade
The Charlotte Hornets didn't make many major roster moves this offseason, but they did complete another trade with the Dallas Mavericks, acquiring veteran guard Josh Green.
After taking a bit of a backseat in Dallas, Green became someone the organization was open to moving. The Hornets were in desperate need of improving on the defensive end of the floor and made the call to get it done, with the help of four other teams that is.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale believes the Hornets didn't receive fair value for what they gave up, listing this trade as the team's biggest offseason loss.
"Please take solace in this selection, Hornets fans. It speaks to how well Charlotte has navigated the offseason. Still, forking over Philadelphia's 2025 second-rounder and cash for someone not on a net-positive contract (three years, $41 million) is a little bizarre. Green is an NBA player, but he's not a lockdown defender and is more comfortable working on-ball than off. Given Dallas' own order of operations this summer, it feels like Charlotte had the leverage to get something back as part of that six-team trade."
While Green may not be a long-term solution, I do think he fits in well with the current makeup of the Hornets. His presence will allow LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller to not have to exert as much energy defensively, freeing them up to be even more on the attack with the ball. Even with the lack of moves the Hornets made this offseason, I can't label this as the team's worst move over the summer. They gave up very little for a player who can and will make an impact immediately.
