The Charlotte Hornets welcome back a familiar face to the sidelines
There hasn’t been much for Charlotte Hornets fans to buzz about over the last decade or so. A dizzying number of coaching changes and injury depleted rosters have left much to be desire with the on-court product. However, no matter how bad things got, the trio of Eric Collins, Dell Curry, and Ashley ShahAhmadi brought top class play-by-play, color commentary, and sideline reporting to the moribund franchise.
Monday's news of ShahAhmadi’s departure left Hornets fans reeling, but Tuesday’s announcement of the beloved sideline reporter’s replacement give Charlotte fans a familiar face to rally around. According to Hornets on Bally, the team’s official broadcaster, Shannon Spake will be joining the team as a sideline reporter.
Spake has an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades working with NASCAR, ESPN, Fox Sports, CBS, and Nickelodeon among other outlets, but her career started right here in the Queen City. She worked on-air at WCCB in Charlotte, and at Carolina Sports and Entertainment Television. The Hornets’ response to the Bally Sports post on X welcomed Spake back to Charlotte, and she will join Seth Curry and Grant Williams as 704 natives that will be working for their hometown team.
Unfortunately for Spake, she has big shoes to fill. The Hornets have been blessed with fantastic sideline reporters from Stephanie Ready to Ashley ShahAhmadi, but Shannon Spake’s vast experience has her primed and ready to be the next great member of Charlotte’s broadcasting crew.
