Tidjane Salaün's Odds to Win NBA Rookie of the Year
Not a soul expected the Charlotte Hornets to take forward Tidjane Salaün with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
In the hours leading up to the event, there was a report that surfaced, stating that the Hornets did have their eye on the young Frenchman, but most assumed it would be in a trade back scenario. The Hornets fielded trade offers from other teams looking to move up, but they didn't want to risk losing out on their guy, so they stayed put at six and took him.
The expectation is that Salaün will spend much of his rookie season developing his game in Greensboro with the Swarm while occasionally seeing some minutes with the big league club. Hornets VP of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson isn't ruling out the possibility of Salaün being a rotation guy in year one.
“I never want to sit here and limit a player. Ultimately, you don’t know in terms of how good they can be. I know he’s going to maximize himself because he works, he’s going to put the time in the weight room, on the court. We’re very fortunate to have Charles and his staff who take pride in player development, so I just think the marriage between Tidjane and our staff will be beautiful.”
Salaün doesn't have the best of odds to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award because of the unknown of how much he's actually going to play. Players selected well after him have shorter odds due to a more open path to playing time.
Rookie of the Yeard odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:
Zach Edey, +600
Reed Sheppard, +700
Zaccharie Risacher, +750
Alexandre Sarr, +900
Stephon Castle, +1000
Matas Buzelis, +1000
Dalton Knecht, +1000
Carlton Carrington, +1500
Donovan Clingan, +1600
Rob Dillingham, +1700
Ron Holland, +2000
Cody Williams, +2500
Tidjane Salaün, +3000
Ke’el Ware, +3500
Jared McCain, +3500
Terrance Shannon Jr., +4000
Isaiah Collier, +6000
Ja’Kobe Walter, +7500
Kyshawn George, +8000
Tristan de Silva, +8000
Kyle Filipowski, +10000
Yves Missi, +10000
Tyler Kolek, +10000
Tyler Smith, +15000
Pacome Dadiet, +15000
Johnny Furphy, +15000
Jalon Tyson, +15000
Bobi Klintman, +15000
Baylor Scheierman, +20000
Bronny James, +25000
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
NBA Analyst Picks Charlotte Hornets' X-Factor for 2024-25 Season
Hornets' Micic on Nuggets' Radar: Potential Reunion with Jokic Sparks Interest
JT Thor Signs Two-Way Deal with Eastern Conference Foe