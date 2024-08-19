NBA Analyst Picks the Charlotte Hornets' X-Factor for 2024-25 Season
The Charlotte Hornets received several assets in the trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder that sent Gordon Hayward out the door. It's a trade that Charlotte won by a mile, even if none of the acquired pieces become more than solid role players. Hayward fell into a very limited role with the Thunder and this summer, he officially retired from the game.
The Hornets received Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, Vasilije Micic, and two second round picks for a guy who ultimately decided to retire just months after the trade went down. Without question the biggest piece of that trade is former first round pick Tre Mann. In 28 games with the Hornets, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field and 36% from three.
According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, Mann is the Hornets' biggest X-factor heading into the 2024-25 season.
"Late-season samples can be misleading, and it wasn't just the Oklahoma City Thunder's depth that limited Mann's opportunities on his previous team. But the combo guard looked like a real rotation option after landing in Charlotte.
"Of Mann's 21 double-digit scoring performances last season, 18 came with the Hornets. Crafty on the ball and flashing playmaking chops for the first time in his career, Mann could be the kind of rising talent a rebuilder like the Hornets desperately need. With good size at 6'5" and a high level of comfort on or off the ball, Mann projects as a good fit with Charlotte's top young pieces, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
"There were even a few indicators that Mann, not known as a defender, could help out on the other end as well. Though slight of frame and inexperienced, the 2021 first-rounder showed an active, disruptive streak in Charlotte last year, ranking in the 91st percentile at his position in steal rate. If he replicates or builds on that production, Mann would give the Hornets an intriguing third guard with the potential to be more than that."
