How the Charlotte Hornets Will Be Top 15 in Attendance in 2024
The Charlotte Hornets franchise is undergoing many changes in the front office, and coaching staff, and the new regime has a unique challenge they have to take on, attendance. Despite being located in one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States, with a growing population of 2.7 million+, the Hornets struggled with the NBA's lowest average home attendance in the 2023/24 season, according to Statista. This disconnect between market potential and fan turnout presents both a problem and an opportunity for the franchise and it's new front office.
An easy explanation for the lack of attendance is the teams lack of success in recent years. Over the past five years, the Hornets have the 5th worst winning percentage in the NBA with a .384 percentage.
But not too long ago, during the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Hornets ranked 15th in the NBA for attendance with a record of 43-39. This proves the potential is there for the Hornets to be top 15 in attendance, it's not lack of market or fan interest, its lack of success and a winning culture which has been negatively impacting attendance numbers at Hornets games in recent seasons.
It may sound obvious, but winning really does cure everything. The Hornets have a young exciting roster, and with the front office/coaching changes, optimism is growing for fans that good times are on the horizon. The roster is built with highly talented young players who as they develop, will produce entertaining basketball drawing fans in. However, until it results into winning on the court, and playoff basketball in Charlotte, I would suspect attendance will remain in the bottom half of the NBA.
Looking around the league at teams who are in similar or smaller markets, but still are constantly top 15 in attendance, what they have in common is a sustained culture of success. Teams like Cleveland, Portland, and Utah, have maintained competitive basketball cultures over the years and been rewarded with have consistent positive attendance numbers. Almost every teams attendance goes down when the team is not performing well on the court, it's expected. However, it is the teams that have built a culture of success that has the fans sticking around, and attending games, even when winning is down. That should be the new regimes goal to improve attendance, build a winning culture, and there will be no issue with getting Hornets fans to attend games.
Local Hornets fans who have been too enough games at the Spectrum Center over the years know the city has the ability to come out a support the Hornets when times are good, and create a real home court advantage. However, if the product on the court doesn't start improving consistently, attendance will not improve, and we are going to keep taking shots from mainstream media like this:
I know the Hornets have a great fanbase who are loyal and show up for the team constantly, and if you are sick of seeing 50% of fans in the Spectrum Center wearing the away teams jerseys, the local Hornets fans need to get behind this new regime and be apart of the winning culture we hope to see on the court. I fully believe that this team being built has a chance to make the playoffs next season, and the greater Charlotte area will be there to support along the way, and show the rest of the league the Carolinas have a strong NBA fanbase, which will be reflected by being top 15 in the NBA for attendance during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
