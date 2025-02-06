All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets trade deadline primer: Who could get moved, who's off the table + more

Jeff Peterson is in the mood to make some deals. Who gets moved?

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0), guard Seth Curry (30) talk with head coach Charles Lee during a free throw by Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0), guard Seth Curry (30) talk with head coach Charles Lee during a free throw by Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
All trades must be completed and sent in to the NBA offices by 3 p.m. EST on Thursday.

The Charlotte Hornets have already swung three deals, sending Nick Richards and a 2nd-round pick to Phoenix for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks, acquiring a 2029 second-rounder from the Thunder (via the Suns) for a 2030 second-round choice, and then late last night they dealt Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap.

Entering the day with a 12-36 record and on a six-game losing streak, the Hornets are primed to make more moves. Who could be on their way out? Who is definitely not going anywhere? Let's take a look.

Might want to start packing bags: Cody Martin, Vasilije Micić

Jan 24, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) brings the ball up court against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Cody Martin is probably the player who is receiving the most interest around the league and one that I would imagine the Hornets are open to parting with. He's a terrific on-ball defender, but doesn't offer much offensively. And let's not forget to mention that he's had trouble staying on the court since he signed a four-year extension in 2022. There are several contenders out there who are looking for smaller scale moves and adding a bench piece that can add value on the defensive end of the floor will be appealing to many GMs. I'd be shocked if Martin is still a Hornet by the end of the day.

As for Vasa Micić, the Hornets have an abundance of guards when healthy and he doesn't fit in this team's timeline to win. I don't think there is a huge market out there for him, but I'd imagine that Peterson wants to see what his young guys can do in the back half of the season and there's just no use in delaying the inevitable. In one way or another, it makes sense for the Hornets to move on from Micić.

Potential throw-ins: Seth Curry, Taj Gibson

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

As the youth movement continues, the Hornets could be willing to part ways with its two oldest players, Seth Curry and Taj Gibson. I seriously doubt any rival GMs are calling Jeff Peterson about either of them specifically, but they could be included in a trade package to help match salaries. Curry still has some value as someone who can be a three-point threat off the bench for a contender. If he's included in a deal where he goes to a team out of playoff contention, he'd likely be bought out of his contract and sign with a team in need of shooting.

The wild cards: Miles Bridges, Josh Green

Feb 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) makes a basket during pregame warm ups against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Miles Bridges has been a part of trade rumors in recent years, so this deadline is nothing new for him. Even fresh off of signing a three-year deal to remain in Charlotte, Bridges could be on his way out if the right offer comes along. As proven to be evident late last night, Jeff Peterson isn't going to turn down a favorable return, even if it's a player he and the front office likes. My gut tells me Bridges stays, but he's not off of the table.

Although Josh Green was just acquired by the Hornets last offseason, there's a chance they could be open to moving him after half a season. I'm not exactly sure how he fits in with this team long-term with Brandon Miller, Nick Smith Jr., Tre Mann, and Dalton Knecht all fighting for minutes. Teams will be searching for 3&D options ahead of the deadline and could view Green as a potential fit.

Not even in the discussion: LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller

Oct 8, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) and forward Brandon Miller (24) at mid court against the Miami Heat during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Several big-time names have been floated around since the Lakers-Mavericks trade that sent Luka Dončić to L.A., but I don't foresee the Hornets participating in the trading away superstars sweepstakes. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are the future of this franchise. You can't build toward anything if you are trading away two of the game's best young players for draft picks and bad contracts. Jeff Peterson has a pair of massive building blocks and could have a third depending on who they land in the 2025 NBA Draft. The foundation is being set and it starts with these two.

