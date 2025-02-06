The Jimmy Butler to Golden State trade has ramifications for the Hornets
After a months long saga, Jimmy Butler has finally been dealt.
Shams Charania of ESPN announced late Wednesday night that the five-time All-NBA player is being sent to the Golden State Warriors in a four team deal.
So, how do the Charlotte Hornets play into this?
A little over a year ago, the Hornets made a deal with the Miami Heat, sending Terry Rozier away for, essentially, a 2027 first round pick.
After turning the page on the Jimmy Butler era, that Miami pick begins to become more valuable. The Heat did not receive any strong young talent like Jonathan Kuminga for Butler, instead receiving Andrew Wiggins as the headliner, who will turn 30 this month.
Miami is not exactly a team that should be seen as a potential contender in a few years, yet they have the young talent (Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Jaime Jaquez, Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic) to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference.
At this point in time, it is extremely hard to tell where Miami will be in two seasons. For the Hornets, however, it's arguably their second most valuable pick in that draft, behind the first they acquired from the Dallas Mavericks ahead of last year's trade deadline.
No matter where the Heat selection ends, the Hornets will have three firsts in the 2027 draft: Dallas', Miami's and their own.
