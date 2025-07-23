All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets updated depth chart: Did Summer League change Charles Lee's projected rotations?

Projecting how the Charlotte Hornets would line up if the season tipped off tomorrow.

Matt Alquiza

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

After blitzing their way through the Las Vegas Summer League, the Charlotte Hornets have a few months to rest, recharge, and regroup before they reconvene in Charleston for training camp this fall.

A swath of acquisitions has completely changed the face of Charlotte's roster, and it's time to take stock of how the Hornets would line up if the season tipped off tomorrow. The below projection is assuming Nick Smith Jr., DaQuan Jeffries, and Pat Connaughton will be moved before the season starts in order to cut the roster down to the in-season limit of 15 players.

Point guard

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks around after being called for a foul during the second half
Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Starter: LaMelo Ball

Back-up: Tre Mann

Reserve: Spencer Dinwiddie

Reserve/two-way: KJ Simpson

Reserve/two-way: Damion Baugh

Shooting guard

Starter: Collin Sexton

Back-up: Josh Green

Reserve: Spencer Dinwiddie

Reserve: Sion James

Small Forward

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during pregame warm ups
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Starter: Brandon Miller

Back up: Kon Knueppel

Reserve: Liam McNeeley

Power Forward

Starter: Miles Bridges

Back-up: Tidjane Salaun

Reserve/injured: Grant Williams

Reserve/two-way: Drew Peterson

Center

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Starter: Moussa Diabate

Back up: Miles Plumlee

Reserve: Ryan Kalkbrenner

The most difficult players to place in the pecking order are Spencer Dinwiddie and Liam McNeeley.

Dinwiddie, a veteran guard with loads of experience, is likely expecting to get some burn on a relatively young Hornets squad. However, with the team's exorbitant depth in the back court, minutes will be hard to find for Dinwiddie assuming health.

McNeeley made his case for minutes with a sterling pair of performances in Vegas. The rookie showed a well-rounded skill-set that looks prepared to impact winning at the highest levels on day one due to his high-level dribble, pass, shoot abilities. However, with Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller in front of him, McNeeley will need to fight for minutes early on in his career.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

NBA analyst not quite thrilled with Charlotte Hornets' offseason

Did the Hornets just pull off the greatest offseason in franchise history?

What’s next for the Hornets? 3 critical items still left on Jeff Peterson's to-do list

Liam McNeeley's role with the Charlotte Hornets predicted by NBA draft expert

Published
Matt Alquiza
MATT ALQUIZA

Home/News