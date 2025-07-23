Charlotte Hornets updated depth chart: Did Summer League change Charles Lee's projected rotations?
After blitzing their way through the Las Vegas Summer League, the Charlotte Hornets have a few months to rest, recharge, and regroup before they reconvene in Charleston for training camp this fall.
A swath of acquisitions has completely changed the face of Charlotte's roster, and it's time to take stock of how the Hornets would line up if the season tipped off tomorrow. The below projection is assuming Nick Smith Jr., DaQuan Jeffries, and Pat Connaughton will be moved before the season starts in order to cut the roster down to the in-season limit of 15 players.
Point guard
Starter: LaMelo Ball
Back-up: Tre Mann
Reserve: Spencer Dinwiddie
Reserve/two-way: KJ Simpson
Reserve/two-way: Damion Baugh
Shooting guard
Starter: Collin Sexton
Back-up: Josh Green
Reserve: Spencer Dinwiddie
Reserve: Sion James
Small Forward
Starter: Brandon Miller
Back up: Kon Knueppel
Reserve: Liam McNeeley
Power Forward
Starter: Miles Bridges
Back-up: Tidjane Salaun
Reserve/injured: Grant Williams
Reserve/two-way: Drew Peterson
Center
Starter: Moussa Diabate
Back up: Miles Plumlee
Reserve: Ryan Kalkbrenner
The most difficult players to place in the pecking order are Spencer Dinwiddie and Liam McNeeley.
Dinwiddie, a veteran guard with loads of experience, is likely expecting to get some burn on a relatively young Hornets squad. However, with the team's exorbitant depth in the back court, minutes will be hard to find for Dinwiddie assuming health.
McNeeley made his case for minutes with a sterling pair of performances in Vegas. The rookie showed a well-rounded skill-set that looks prepared to impact winning at the highest levels on day one due to his high-level dribble, pass, shoot abilities. However, with Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller in front of him, McNeeley will need to fight for minutes early on in his career.
