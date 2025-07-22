Did the Hornets just pull off the greatest offseason in franchise history?
The Charlotte Hornets and President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson have just wrapped up what might be the best offseason in franchise history. For the first time in recent memory, both the fanbase and the locker room have something they’ve been missing: hope.
That’s thanks to Peterson’s aggressive and calculated approach — drafting, dealing, buying, selling, and simply outworking the market. He has nailed every major decision, and to top it all off, the Hornets just took down the Sacramento Kings to win the NBA Summer League title.
Yes, the Hornets are champions. That’s not a phrase anyone in Charlotte is used to hearing.
It all started on draft night.
Peterson walked away with Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner — an impressive haul on its own. But the real stunner? Trading Mark Williams for two first-round picks, one of which turned into McNeeley. That move alone was a home run.
And the action didn’t stop there. Peterson followed up with more savvy moves, landing Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton — two productive guards — for a minimal price compared to their actual value on the floor.
Sexton is expected to start in the backcourt alongside LaMelo Ball, with Brandon Miller shifting to small forward and Miles Bridges likely rounding out the small-ball starting five at power forward.
Of course, the center position remains a concern. Right now, there’s no clear day-one starter who inspires real confidence — but there’s still time. With a few months until the 2025 season tips off, expect Peterson to stay active on the trade front.
Still, no matter what moves come next, the Hornets are already being viewed in a new light. The roster finally looks balanced — deeper, tougher, and a whole lot more competitive than what fans have gotten used to.
And maybe more important than the talent? The mindset. This is a group that plays hard, sticks together, and actually believes it can win.
That Summer League title didn’t happen by accident. It was the byproduct of those qualities — and there’s no reason that momentum can’t carry into camp. All told, this was the best offseason the Hornets have ever had.
Peterson didn’t just improve the roster — he reshaped the identity of the franchise and gave Charlotte something it hasn’t felt in years. A real sense of belief.
