Charlotte Hornets Waive Harry Giles, Keyontae Johnson and Charlie Brown Jr
The Charlotte Hornets have waived Harry Giles, Keyontae Johnson and Charlie Brown Jr, Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer was the first to report the news. These roster cuts come ahead of the league's October 22nd deadline to reach the regular season roster limit (x15 standard contract x1 two-way contracts).
Johnson appears likely to land with the Greensboro Swarm, that is also a possibility for Harry Giles. However, Charlie Brown Jr's time with the franchise now looks likely to be over.
The only player left on the Hornets roster who has a non-guaranteed deal and could still be waived is DaQuan Jeffries, who was recently acquired in the trade with the New York Knicks. Jeffries suffered a fracture to his right fith metacarpal in pre-season against the Miami Heat, his time frame to return is unknown.
Jeffries could still be waived in a separate transaction in the coming days, but the fact he wasn't included as part of this move suggests he could have made the final roster. That would come as a surprise considering his injury and limited time with the team. Perhaps his $2.3M contract could become useful in a trade later in the season?
