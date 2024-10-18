All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Waive Harry Giles, Keyontae Johnson and Charlie Brown Jr

The Hornets trim down their final roster ahead of the regular season

James Plowright

Oct 10, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Keyontae Johnson (7) handle the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Keyontae Johnson (7) handle the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets have waived Harry Giles, Keyontae Johnson and Charlie Brown Jr, Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer was the first to report the news. These roster cuts come ahead of the league's October 22nd deadline to reach the regular season roster limit (x15 standard contract x1 two-way contracts).

Johnson appears likely to land with the Greensboro Swarm, that is also a possibility for Harry Giles. However, Charlie Brown Jr's time with the franchise now looks likely to be over.

The only player left on the Hornets roster who has a non-guaranteed deal and could still be waived is DaQuan Jeffries, who was recently acquired in the trade with the New York Knicks. Jeffries suffered a fracture to his right fith metacarpal in pre-season against the Miami Heat, his time frame to return is unknown.

Jeffries could still be waived in a separate transaction in the coming days, but the fact he wasn't included as part of this move suggests he could have made the final roster. That would come as a surprise considering his injury and limited time with the team. Perhaps his $2.3M contract could become useful in a trade later in the season?

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Charlotte Hornets lose to Pacers in overtime thriller

Hornets hire Shawn Parker as new public address announcer

Ranking France's top NBA prospects: Where does Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün land before his rookie season?

Grading Charlotte Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün's first NBA start

Published |Modified
James Plowright
JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 

Home/News