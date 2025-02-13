Charlotte Hornets waive Isaiah Wong, open up two-way contract slot
In their continued attempts to field a competitive roster in the midst of an injury-riddled season, the Charlotte Hornets have had no choice but to churn the talent on the bottom of their roster. The latest casualty of that churn is Isaiah Wong.
On Thursday morning the Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced that the team has waived Wong, the jitterbug combo guard who signed a two-way contract with the team in December. The second-year guard appeared in 20 games with the Hornets this season, averaging 6.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.3 minutes per contest. Wong recorded 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals in six contests with the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s NBA G League affiliate.
What does this mean for the Hornets?
After accounting for the conversion of Moussa Diabate's two-way deal into a standard, three-year NBA contract, Wednesday's signing of Damion Baugh to a two-way contract, and Thursday's waiving of Isaiah Wong, the Hornets have an open two-way slot to fill.
It would make sense that the team would be interested in bringing in some added front court depth in the wake of Diabate's contract conversion, a potential Tidjane Salaün injury, and the fact that Miles Bridges is the only healthy power forward at this exact moment.
With the extended All-Star break coming up, Jeff Peterson and company are in no rush to make any moves. As the team disbands to get some much needed rest and relaxation as the NBA world descends on the Bay Area for the weekend, the Hornets will have some time to survey the landscape and choose their next two-way player carefully.
Charlotte's next contest will be on Wednesday, February 19th when they visit LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Dalton Knecht, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
