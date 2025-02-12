Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic
Tonight will be the last night you'll see the Charlotte Hornets in action before the NBA All-Star break. I know what you're thinking...it might be a good thing considering how disappointing the first 51 games have been.
So before the Hornets are able to give your eyes a break, can they notch one in the win column? Here is how our staff sees this one playing out.
Schuyler Callihan: Magic 108, Hornets 95
The Hornets have lost to the Magic twice already this season, falling by 25 and 11 - both games in which they had LaMelo Ball. With him being ruled out tonight, it's going to be a tough hill for Charles Lee's squad to climb.
Zachary Roberts: Magic 98, Hornets 84
There’s no reason a Hornets team without Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball should come anywhere close in this game. Orlando’s offense is pretty bad, but their defense is stout, and this one could be ugly for Charlotte.
Albert Böttcher: Magic 114, Hornets 98
Orlando has already handily beaten a much healthier Hornets squad twice this season. As underwhelming as the Magic have been since Banchero's return, they are also still a great home team. If Miles Bridges doesn't miraculously drop 40+, I can't see this one being close.
Ian Black: Magic 112, Hornets 91
Orlando is relatively healthy and trying to rebound from their worst stretch of basketball this season, while the Hornets are as injured and vulnerable as ever. Franz Wagner should be able to lead the Magic to an easy victory with how well he’s been scoring lately.
