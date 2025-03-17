Charlotte local Steph Curry named Assistant General Manager of Davidson Basketball
The Golden State Warriors superstar is now the first active NBA player to take on an NCAA administrative role. Davidson College announced Monday, March 10, that Curry will serve as co-assistant general manager of the Wildcats’ basketball program.
He will work under Austin Buntz, who is the school’s new general manager and assistant athletic director for basketball development.
The move comes as Curry and longtime Davidson supporter Matt Berman announced an eight-figure donation to establish the “Curry-Berman Fund.” The fund aims to improve resources for Davidson's men’s and women’s basketball team.
“ I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience.”
Curry’s impact on Davidson started nearly 20 years ago. From 2006 to 2009, Curry dominated at Davidson, earning two Southern Conference Player of the Year honors before getting picked seventh overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by Golden State. He famously led the Wildcats on an unforgettable Elite Eight run in 2008, putting the program on the national map.
Steph’s younger brother, Seth Curry, has been playing for their hometown Hornets this season. In 55 games, he’s averaging 5.9 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 44.8% from three in 14.6 minutes per game.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Can the Charlotte Hornets continue their hot streak in Los Angeles? ESPN BPI doesn't like the odds
The upset-minded Charlotte Hornets head west to take on Harden, Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers
Who has a brighter future with the Hornets? Brandon Miller or Mark Williams?
LaMelo Ball featured in blockbuster three-team mock trade with Kyrie Irving and Lakers