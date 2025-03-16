The upset-minded Charlotte Hornets head west to take on Harden, Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers
The Charlotte Hornets are heading to Los Angeles with an excess of confidence. The team is riding high after what was arguably the most impressive 48 minutes in team history when they set a franchise record for threes made (26) in a game and tied the franchise record for assists in a contest (42) in a dominant win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Their recent run of form, which has seen them win three of their last four contests, has been spurned by the brilliant play of Miles Bridges. The veteran forward is the NBA’s second-leading scorer (after being passed by Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last night) in March, but his overall floor game has been a bright spot in a mostly dismal season.
Bridges has been an efficient scorer, a lights-out shooter, a consistent facilitator, a relentless rebounder, and a disruptive defender in March, finally living up to the large price tag the Hornets placed on him last summer.
On the other bench tonight will be the Los Angeles Clippers led by James Harden. The Clippers overran the Spectrum Center back in January when they defeated the Hornets in a closer-than-the-score-looks 112-104 contest.
Injury report:
Charlotte Hornets: OUT Tre Mann (Disc), Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring), Grant Williams (R ACL)
Los Angeles Clippers: QUESTIONABLE: Norman Powell (Hamstring), OUT: Kris Dunn (Knee), Jordan Miller (Hip), Seth Lundy (Ankle)
Key matchup: Ivica Zubac vs. Mark Williams
Zubac is the exact type of center that Williams has struggled with on defense this season. The Clippers' interior hub is one of the game's most physical and devastating post-up threats, meaning Williams will have his hands full when Los Angeles possesses the rock.
On the other end, Williams will need to leverage his athleticism and LaMelo Ball's limitless range to his advantage. Charlotte will use their big man as a screener all night to put Zubac in conflict on the defensive end, and in an ideal world, both Williams and Ball will be able to take advantage.
Projected starting lineups
Charlotte Hornets
Los Angeles Clippers
LaMelo Ball
James Harden
Josh Green
Norman Powell
Daquan Jeffries
Nic Batum
Miles Bridges
Kawhi Leonard
Mark Williams
Ivica Zubac
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Who has a brighter future with the Hornets? Brandon Miller or Mark Williams?
LaMelo Ball featured in blockbuster three-team mock trade with Kyrie Irving and Lakers
Slump over? LaMelo Ball becomes first Hornet to reach insane single game mark
Trade idea has the Hornets shipping Nurkic to a familiar place for former No. 1 pick