Who has a brighter future with the Hornets? Brandon Miller or Mark Williams?
A recent article from ESPN explained how seven lottery teams could jumpstart their rebuilds. Among them was the Charlotte Hornets.
In the article, ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst explained how the team showed their hand when they attempted to trade Mark Williams, and added an interesting nugget about the team's offseason plans:
"There may not be too many players on their roster they're not willing to discuss in deals this summer," one executive said. "It may start with [2023 No. 2 pick] Brandon Miller and not go too far after that."
So, could the team move Brandon Miller? Or finally move off of Mark Williams like they tried a little over a month ago? Let's look at the reasonings behind dealing both.
Brandon Miller
To be honest, the team should not deal Miller, and they won't. Miller can play both the guard and forward positions, and it is hard to envision the team flipping him for a return of unproven players/draft picks. The former Alabama star is still only 22, and has an extremely bright future in the league.
No matter who they draft, they should not look into moving Miller. What about Mark Williams?
Mark Williams
The team dealt Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers the night before the NBA's trade deadline for a package around Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and draft capital. The team was set to give the keys to Moussa Diabate at the center position, and for good reason. Diabate has had a breakout season with the Hornets, averaging 5.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 57 games with the team. Since the start of the new year, Diabate has averaged 11.3 points, and 9.2 rebounds when Williams has been out. He has been a -85, however, which can simply be chalked up to the talent of the roster.
Diabate has been a source of energy each time he is on the floor. It's been hard to think of a time this season when fans could be screaming at Charles Lee through their TV for Diabate to come out of the ballgame. He has found his minutes dwindled since the deadline with the addition of Jusuf Nurkic, but whenever he has been in he has been a spark to the team.
The team also clearly was committed to Moussa, giving him a standard contract right after dealing Williams. If the team is able to land Duke star Cooper Flagg, they should almost immediately look to deal Williams to allow Flagg to play the power forward next to Diabate. A Diabate/Nurkic center rotation would be strong, and they can be able to spot minutes for Flagg there if needed.
To put it simply, if the Hornets had to pick between Williams and Miller, they should pick Brandon Miller 11/10 times.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaMelo Ball featured in blockbuster three-team mock trade with Kyrie Irving and Lakers
Slump over? LaMelo Ball becomes first Hornet to reach insane single game mark
Trade idea has the Hornets shipping Nurkic to a familiar place for former No. 1 pick
Expected to win? The Hornets are in an unfamiliar position heading into Spurs matchup