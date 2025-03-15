LaMelo Ball featured in blockbuster three-team mock trade with Kyrie Irving and Lakers
First off, let me begin by saying the Charlotte Hornets have zero interest in trading point guard LaMelo Ball. There are no plans to shop him this offseason or include him in any potential trade. That said, nothing can be completely ruled out, especially after the Luka Doncic trade that went down earlier this season.
Eric Pincus from the Bleacher Report pieced together a three-team mock trade that might get Jeff Peterson to bite.
Mavericks receive
- LaMelo Ball (from Hornets)
- Josh Okogie (from Hornets)
- DaQuan Jeffries (from Hornets)
- 2025 second-rounder (from Lakers)
- $6.6 million trade exception (Daniel Gafford)
- $2.6 million trade exception (Kyrie Irving)
Hornets receive
- Kyrie Irving (from Mavericks)
- Dalton Knecht (from Lakers)
- Maxi Kleber (from Lakers)
- 2025 first-rounder (from Mavericks)
- 2029 Lakers first-rounder (from Mavericks)
Lakers receive
- Daniel Gafford (from Mavericks)
Why it could work
Dallas: While the Mavericks are apparently prioritizing defense, they need to find a young offensive playmaker to build with long-term. That piece doesn't exist on the current roster. Ball obviously has his challenges defensively, but he would bring a much-needed offensive spark.
Charlotte: As crazy as it may seem, Kyrie Irving isn't even the best piece in this trade package. That doesn't mean he's not the most talented player because he most certainly is. He will be entering his age 33 season and probably doesn't have several seasons left in him. Getting Knecht and a pair of firsts is a pretty nice return, considering the 2025 first is likely to be a lottery pick.
Los Angeles: The Lakers need a big man in the worst of ways. Gafford comes at a pretty cheap price of $14.3 million, allowing the organization to spread money elsewhere.
Why it wouldn't work
Dallas: By trading Luka and getting Anthony Davis, Nico Harrison reset the Mavs' timeline to win to now. Kyrie Irving is the better option to get you there right now. Not LaMelo Ball, who has some consistency issues defensively.
Charlotte: Kyrie doesn't fit Charlotte's timeline and the Hornets would potentially be giving up on LaMelo Ball prematurely.
Los Angeles: Giving up a promising young player like Dalton Knecht PLUS a first round pick and only getting Daniel Gafford in return? I know Gafford doesn't have the same injury concerns as Mark Williams, but I think Rob Pelinka knows deep down he gave up too much in that deal and won't make that mistake again.
