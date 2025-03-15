All Hornets

LaMelo Ball featured in blockbuster three-team mock trade with Kyrie Irving and Lakers

If a trade like this were to go down, it would have Charlotte Hornets fans up in flames.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives past Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives past Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

First off, let me begin by saying the Charlotte Hornets have zero interest in trading point guard LaMelo Ball. There are no plans to shop him this offseason or include him in any potential trade. That said, nothing can be completely ruled out, especially after the Luka Doncic trade that went down earlier this season.

Eric Pincus from the Bleacher Report pieced together a three-team mock trade that might get Jeff Peterson to bite.

Mavericks receive

Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
  • LaMelo Ball (from Hornets)
  • Josh Okogie (from Hornets)
  • DaQuan Jeffries (from Hornets)
  • 2025 second-rounder (from Lakers)
  • $6.6 million trade exception (Daniel Gafford)
  • $2.6 million trade exception (Kyrie Irving)

Hornets receive

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
  • Kyrie Irving (from Mavericks)
  • Dalton Knecht (from Lakers)
  • Maxi Kleber (from Lakers)
  • 2025 first-rounder (from Mavericks)
  • 2029 Lakers first-rounder (from Mavericks)

Lakers receive

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) looks to moves the ball past Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
  • Daniel Gafford (from Mavericks)

Why it could work

Dallas: While the Mavericks are apparently prioritizing defense, they need to find a young offensive playmaker to build with long-term. That piece doesn't exist on the current roster. Ball obviously has his challenges defensively, but he would bring a much-needed offensive spark.

Charlotte: As crazy as it may seem, Kyrie Irving isn't even the best piece in this trade package. That doesn't mean he's not the most talented player because he most certainly is. He will be entering his age 33 season and probably doesn't have several seasons left in him. Getting Knecht and a pair of firsts is a pretty nice return, considering the 2025 first is likely to be a lottery pick.

Los Angeles: The Lakers need a big man in the worst of ways. Gafford comes at a pretty cheap price of $14.3 million, allowing the organization to spread money elsewhere.

Why it wouldn't work

Dallas: By trading Luka and getting Anthony Davis, Nico Harrison reset the Mavs' timeline to win to now. Kyrie Irving is the better option to get you there right now. Not LaMelo Ball, who has some consistency issues defensively.

Charlotte: Kyrie doesn't fit Charlotte's timeline and the Hornets would potentially be giving up on LaMelo Ball prematurely.

Los Angeles: Giving up a promising young player like Dalton Knecht PLUS a first round pick and only getting Daniel Gafford in return? I know Gafford doesn't have the same injury concerns as Mark Williams, but I think Rob Pelinka knows deep down he gave up too much in that deal and won't make that mistake again.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Slump over? LaMelo Ball becomes first Hornet to reach insane single game mark

Trade idea has the Hornets shipping Nurkic to a familiar place for former No. 1 pick

Expected to win? The Hornets are in an unfamiliar position heading into Spurs matchup

NBA insider isn't sure LaMelo Ball is a Hornets building block

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News