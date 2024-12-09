Charles Lee credits Brandon Miller after Hornets snapped losing skid
After yet another 20-point outing and another instance of Brandon Miller leading the team in points, Charlotte Hornets head coach had nothing but praise for the second-year forward. It was his 11th consecutive game exceeding 20 points, and it helped the Hornets snap a losing streak.
Charles Lee shouts out Brandon Miller after win
The Charlotte Hornets were extremely shorthanded and on the road to face the Indiana Pacers. Moussa Diabate, LaMelo Ball, Nick Richards, Tre Mann, Tidjane Salaun, and Mark Williams were all out. Brandon Miller had to step up in a big way, and he did. Charles Lee acknowledged that after the game.
"It's a team effort, and we need everybody on this roster every night and I thought that everybody's contribution was huge," Lee said. "I do think that the team rallied around Brandon and it was great to see his growth and leadership over these last few games, especially having some key veterans injured. He's answering the call and finding his rhythm offensively and defensively and I just love what I continue to see from him."
Miller has had to shoulder the load offensively with Ball still nursing his calf injury. The second-year forward has responded well to that, averaging 27.1 points per game with Ball not in the lineup this year. Overall, Miller's averages are up almost across the board in his second season.
