Grant Williams shares update on timeline to return from ACL injury
Grant Williams used the last two weeks to process the reality that he will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season due to injury, but during that same time, Williams shares he’s worked on turning his mindset from a negative approach to a positive one.
“It’s been a minute now. I kind of knew what happened – I just wanted someone to be honest and direct with me because I was like, ‘I’m done,’ basically. I went through a wave of emotions in that first 24 hours,” Williams shared on his initial response to suffering a season-ending injury.
After processing the reality of missing significant time, Williams turned the page mentally and started focusing on the best plan of attack for a full recovery. “All you can do is get ready to get back – you can’t really focus on what happened. I’ve been playing basketball my whole life, and this is my first ever major injury, my first injury really in general.”
Now for the first time in his basketball career, Williams is preparing for his longest road to recovery. “This rehab process is going to be the longest I’ve ever been without basketball in my life, so that’s the mental preparation I’m going into. I’m trying to stay optimistic about it because that’s all you can do,” Willams said.
Williams shared he is scheduled to have surgery on December 11, 2024, in Chicago for tears to his ACL, meniscus and ligaments in his right knee from the non-contact injury. His timetable to return is 8-12 months post surgery.
“I have a great support system around me. The organization, they’ve done things first class. With my family, I’m just thankful to be able to be here in Charlotte surrounded by people I love and that can help me in this process,” Williams said.
While Williams is focused on his return, Hornets head coach Charles Lee has made it known that the team still needs Williams’ presence. “For me, he’s done a phenomenal job just telling me, ‘We need you around.’ He’s kept on reassuring my confidence that I’m going to be here and be a part of this team and having me here for the guys,” Williams said on Coach Lee’s message to him. “I’m just trying my best to have that presence that I had.”
Williams was averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season at the time of his injury.
