Could LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller Be the NBA’s Next Best Duo?
For an NBA franchise to be successful, it has to have at least two stars to build around. Rarely do you see a team carried by one player or just a roster full of good talent with no star potential. Having two high-level players creates so many issues for opposing teams on a nightly basis because you can't just gameplan around one guy.
Fortunately for the Charlotte Hornets, they've had some good lottery luck in recent years, landing two top-three picks: LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. With Miller entering his second season and Ball heading into his fifth, a full, healthy season together could reveal a lot about the future of this team.
LaMelo Ball is a unique talent. Standing at 6'8", he’s a fluid playmaker with confidence in his three-point shot and a flair for highlight passes. Last season, Ball averaged 23.6 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while sharing the floor with Miller. Despite limited time on the court, he ranked in the 91st percentile for assist percentage among NBA guards.
Brandon Miller was a bright spot for the Hornets last season. As a 6'9" wing, he’s the type of player teams dream of building around. Miller is a skilled shooter inside and outside the arc, with a surprising mid-range game and a jump in his shot creation ability. After the All-Star break, he averaged 18.5 points and 1.1 steals, giving Hornets fans hope that he could become a star.
It’s clear that these two top-three picks are key to the Hornets' future. With an All-Star playmaker in Ball and a (possible) All-Star shotmaker in Miller, this duo could make the Hornets a must-watch team if they stay healthy and get a bit of luck. Hornets fans are eager to see Ball and Miller play a full season together, as they should be. The future of this franchise is in their hands.
