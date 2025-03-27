Could Josh Green's disappointing season lead to uncertain future in Charlotte?
Josh Green is well-known for his defensive prowess, but for him to become a complete player in the NBA, and one who can be an above-average starter, the offense, at some point, has to come along.
When Charlotte made the trade to acquire Green from the Dallas Mavericks, they knew that he would immediately help their defense in the backcourt and to some extent, could take some of the pressure off of LaMelo Ball, who has struggled on that end of the floor early in his career.
The front office also thought that here in Charlotte, his offensive game would elevate. He didn't have two ball-dominant, dynamic scorers like he did in Dallas with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Instead of improving his offensive game, his numbers have dipped. He's averaging nearly a full point less (7.4) than he did a year ago and has seen a five percent decrease in his shooting from the floor. Virtually every statistical category has dipped, with the exception of his shooting numbers from three, which remains on par for his career at 38%.
Last month, Hornets head coach Charles Lee talked about Green's development and challenged him to improve offensively.
"He has such amazing competitive spirit on both ends of the floor, but we feel his impact defensively. I think the offensive rebounding is something that just comes instinctually to him. I just want him to continue to grow his ability to play pick-and-roll and play on the second side, and attack early in possessions and he’s doing it. I know he’s capable of it. His teammates have trust and belief in him and so does his coaching staff. I just love to see that he’s continuing to grow and develop his game.”
Green's defense will be the main reason Lee would like to keep him in the Queen City, but he and the front office understand that you need scoring out of that position. So, what does this mean for Green's future? Well, he'll either get kicked to the bench next season or he'll be flipped in an offseason trade.
He is under contract through the 2026-27 season but only carries a cap hit of $13.6M next season and $14.6M the following year. A contending team may be willing to part with draft capital and a backup wing with shooting ability to improve their defense via Green.
If the Hornets don't land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, there's a pretty strong chance they take one of the top guards available. Doing so would really put Green's future in Charlotte in doubt.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Kemba Walker, Muggsy Bogues believe current owners will win big with the Hornets
Greensboro Swarm make history, clinch first G-League playoff berth in franchise history
Charlotte Hornets look to the future, break ground on new practice facility
Revisiting the Hornets' decision to fire James Borrego three years ago