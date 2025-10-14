Could Liam McNeeley end up being the steal of the 2025 NBA draft class?
The Charlotte Hornets have historically drafted pretty poorly, so it's considered a big step in the right direction that fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel at least looks like someone who isn't immediately a bust. Whether he's great or not remains to be seen, but he's at least not unplayable.
That deservedly gets a lot of attention, but Knueppel is not the only highly-touted rookie on the roster. He's not even the only 2025 first-round pick on the roster, as Liam McNeeley went at the tail end of the first round.
For understandable reasons, McNeeley isn't getting the love that Knueppel is, but that should probably change. There's a world where McNeeley is the better Hornets' rookie, and that's something the NBA world needs to consider. One analyst already is.
Hornets' Liam McNeeley touted as "draft steal" already
According to Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes, there are five NBA rookies who already look like steals. By nature of being the fourth overall pick, Kon Knueppel can't be a steal, but a former projected lottery pick going 29th certainly can be.
"Fellow Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is getting most of the press for playing exactly like a top-five pick should, but it's Liam McNeeley, selected 25 spots later, who could represent the best first-year value on the roster," Hughes wrote.
Things never quite materialized at UConn for McNeeley, and he should have been better than he was. Yet, Hughes said, "Early flashes as a pro suggest better efficiency is ahead. The 6'7" forward debuted with a 22-point, 12-rebound, six-assist effort in Summer League play. While the rest of his exhibition and preseason work hasn't produced numbers quite like those, McNeeley continues to pass the eye test with flying colors."
Based purely on his skills, McNeeley looks like the lottery pick he was supposed to be. He has good court sense, solid passing, and the ability to make shots at a high level. That should all help him not only carve out a role but also see a lot of playing time. And if he does, Hughes correctly believes that his college numbers (14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists) are achievable at the NBA level.
McNeeley, even after the rough collegiate season, was projected by most draft outlets to go in the high 20s, but Charlotte was able to snag him at 29. Because of the slide, the Hornets could genuinely end up with two lottery picks without having to pay that cost.
That would be a huge win, and based on what we're seeing from the former Husky, there's a really good chance that what Hughes has predicted will come true and the Hornets will have another excellent young piece to build with.
