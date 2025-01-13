Could the Charlotte Hornets make a move for Jusuf Nurkić?
Despite holding a lead entering the fourth quarter during Sunday night's contest, the Charlotte Hornets were unable to maintain their momentum against the Phoenix Suns. A late 15-3 run by the Suns over the final 4:30 of the game proved to be the difference, as Phoenix ultimately prevailed 120-113.
The Hornets fell to 8-28 following the loss and currently remain 13th in the Eastern Conference.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns may look to trade center Jusuf Nurkić before the deadline. Stein suggests a potential deal with the Hornets involving Nurkić and draft picks in exchange for center Nick Richards, whose name has been circulating in recent trade rumors.
“The Suns face similar challenges with the suddenly out-of-favor Jusuf Nurkić, who hasn't merely been moved to the bench like Beal — Nurkić has been outright DNP-CD'd for Phoenix's past two games,” Stein wrote. “With Nurkić owed $19.4 million in 2025-26, generating a trade market for him has to this point proven scarcely easier than establishing one for Beal. The Suns have three tradeable second-round picks (in addition to a 2031 first-rounder) to try to convince a team like Charlotte to take on Nurkić's contract for a package headlined by in-demand Hornets big man Nick Richards … but how many of those three picks would it cost them?”- Marc Stein
As far as fit goes, Richards is a younger, more athletic big man who could provide a different dimension to the Suns' offense. His mobility and athleticism could give them a sense of explosiveness that they currently lack.
Nurkić, on the other hand, brings a strong interior presence, serving as a vital defensive anchor and rebounding force. His size and physicality could greatly enhance the Hornets' defense. Despite being older, the Hornets will more likely benefit more from acquiring potential draft picks to equip the team with future draft capital as it continues to navigate through a rebuild.
