Brandon Miller opines second-half defensive breakdowns in late collapse vs. Suns
Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets were 12 minutes away from another upset over the Phoenix Suns. They led by five heading into the fourth quarter where they were outscored by 12 en route to a seven-point loss. They missed a chance to sweep the season series and win two consecutive games.
Brandon Miller talks about defensive struggles in second-half collapse
Brandon Miller had 19 points, four rebounds, and six assists in the loss against the Phoenix Suns, but the Charlotte Hornets star thinks the defense was the primary issue. "If we stay at the same pace we played with the first half, we win by a good amount," Miller said. "Defensive possessions could've been better, whether we were in the right shifts, but it's part of the game. It's a long season; we'll be on the same page one of these days."
The Hornets did allow fewer points in the second half than in the first half, but Miller believes the defensive intensity wasn't there in the second half. They struggled to stop Phoenix from getting whatever it wanted in the final minutes.
They tried doubling Kevin Durant, but he found the open man for easy baskets a few times. The Suns also had good ball movement leading to open threes, and that hurt the Hornets on a few occasions at the end of the game.
The Hornets had been off for about a week due to the LA wildfires postponing both contests in Los Angeles. Despite the rest and the fact that the Suns were on a back-to-back, it was Charlotte who seemed to run out of steam and faded at the very end despite an encouraging performance overall.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Mark Williams is proving to be a key piece of the Hornets' future
Mark Williams' big night was not enough as Hornets collapse in 4th quarter in Phoenix
Who are the Charlotte Hornets' most realistic trade pieces?
This wild stat puts LaMelo Ball in the same company as Wilt Chamberlain