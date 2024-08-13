Dell Curry talks Seth's return to Charlotte for 2024-25
At last season's trade deadline, the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks completed a once in a blue moon trade where the three players involved were dealt to the franchise in the city they grew up in. P.J. Washington went to Dallas while Grant Williams and Seth Curry returned to the Queen City.
In just eight games for the Hornets, Curry averaged nine points, two rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 44% from the floor and 32% from deep. He missed the final two months of the season dealing with a sprained ankle, but proved to be valuable on the bench as a leader and mentor to some of the young guards who were seeing action.
This summer, the Hornets waived Curry but eventually brought him back on a one-year deal. Recently, Seth's father and Hornets legend, Dell Curry, sat down with Ashley Stroehlein of WCNC Charlotte to discuss Seth's return to the Queen City.
“Really excited. He’s been on a lot of these golf trips that I’ve taken, so we’ve had a chance to talk it up talking about what next year looks like for the young team. A totally different staff, front office. He’s a vet now, so he’s excited to get in the locker room and share his experience and help the young guys learn. But to continue to play here for his hometown team and where that No. 30 jersey is going to be special.”
