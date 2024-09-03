All Hornets

Former Hornet Invited To Golden State Warriors Training Camp

James Plowright

Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) passes around Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans (9) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports / nell redmond-usa today sports
The Charlotte Hornets waived Davis Bertans earlier this off-season as part of a series of moves to create cap space to complete the Josh Green and Reggie Jackson trades. However, Bertans now findS himself with a chance to join up with the Golden State Warriors after reportedly receiving a training camp invite according to Marc Stein.

Despite being waived, Bertans had moments during his half-season in Charlotte where he caught fire from beyond the arc providing some much needed perimeter scoring. Despite some defensive struggles, he still has enough value on the offensive end to return positive value and remain in the NBA. He received a C+ in Sports Illustrated's end of year player grade series.

The Warriors already have two of the best shooters in the NBA in Steph Curry and off-season addition Buddy Hield on their roster. Adding Bertans signals the Warriors are doubling down on adding more floor spacing around Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green who are not known as outside shooters.

The Warriors have a single open roster spot heading into training camp, Bertans will be battling the likes of Jackson Rowe, Reece Beekman, Pat Spencer and Daeqwon Plowden for the final roster spot.

James Plowright

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright 

