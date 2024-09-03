Former Hornet Invited To Golden State Warriors Training Camp
The Charlotte Hornets waived Davis Bertans earlier this off-season as part of a series of moves to create cap space to complete the Josh Green and Reggie Jackson trades. However, Bertans now findS himself with a chance to join up with the Golden State Warriors after reportedly receiving a training camp invite according to Marc Stein.
Despite being waived, Bertans had moments during his half-season in Charlotte where he caught fire from beyond the arc providing some much needed perimeter scoring. Despite some defensive struggles, he still has enough value on the offensive end to return positive value and remain in the NBA. He received a C+ in Sports Illustrated's end of year player grade series.
The Warriors already have two of the best shooters in the NBA in Steph Curry and off-season addition Buddy Hield on their roster. Adding Bertans signals the Warriors are doubling down on adding more floor spacing around Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green who are not known as outside shooters.
The Warriors have a single open roster spot heading into training camp, Bertans will be battling the likes of Jackson Rowe, Reece Beekman, Pat Spencer and Daeqwon Plowden for the final roster spot.
