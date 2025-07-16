Former Hornets owner Michael Jordan ranked No. 1 NBA player of all time
The Charlotte Hornets were not good under Michael Jordan as the owner of the franchise. Charlotte just wasted away at the bottom of the standings and never won a playoff series.
Jordan will go down as one of the worst owners in recent NBA history, but that does not tarnish the legacy that he has as a player. He remains one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball.
In fact, Jordan was listed as the best NBA player of all time by Bleacher Report, which consisted of 99 other legendary players.
It's hard to dispute the facts of Jordan's career. He never lost an NBA Finals series once he got there, going 6-0 in the final series of the postseason. His unblemished record in the Finals may never be touched while also winning that many titles.
It wasn't just the fact that Jordan won so many championships. His skill on the court was something that players still strive to reach. He could shoot from anywhere and beat anybody one-on-one.
Jordan's defense also stood apart from other superstars of his era. He continues to be one of the few superstar players who was a true two-way guy on the court. He cared equally about his defense as he did his offense.
This ranking might not make Hornets any happier with what he did with the team, but it's a nice accolade to have, anyway.
