Former NBA players don't foresee Brandon Miller making his first All-Star Game
Over the last 10 games, Brandon Miller has caught fire. The Charlotte Hornets second-year player is averaging a hair under 28 points per game and shooting over 40% from three on double-digit attempts. He is doing things few players have done this year.
Despite his overall good play, two former NBA players don't see him getting into the All-Star Game this year. There's a lot of talent in the league, and they just don't see a path to the game for Miller unless one thing changes: the team's record.
Former NBA stars pour water on Brandon Miller's All-Star Game candidacy
There are two things standing in the way of Brandon Miller's first ASG nod: LaMelo Ball and the Hornets' stature in the East. Because the team is 7-17, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams just don't see the Hornets getting two All-Stars. If they're only getting one, it has to be Ball at this point.
Williams said, "I am out. It's all a numbers game, remember it's only 12 guys... It's going to come down to wins... There are so many different guys that they can go in a lot of different directions." Parsons chimed in, "The main reason he's out is, one, they're 7-17, and if they get an All-Star, it's LaMelo Ball. Guy's averaging 31 points. No chance in hell this team gets two All-Stars, so as good as he is, as good as he's going to become, it's just not happening."
Two things would arguably have to happen for Miller to get the nod. First, Ball would need to miss another sizeable chunk of time. Head coach Charles Lee says he's trending in the right direction, but he would need to miss another several games to tarnish his own chances. Second, Miller would need to continue his blistering pace during that time to get All-Star recognition.
