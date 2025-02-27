Former NBA star criticizes LaMelo Ball amid Hornets' historic losing streak
The Charlotte Hornets can't seem to catch a break, and former NBA star Lou Williams has had enough.
Just weeks after LaMelo Ball was in the All-Star conversation, the Hornets are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Following a surprising win against the Lakers on February 19, Charlotte has collapsed spectacularly, dropping four straight games by a staggering 145 points combined.
"This is led by the same person that we were rooting for 2 to 3 weeks ago to be an All-Star," Williams said, on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" show. "Where's the pride?"
The numbers tell a brutal story. First came a franchise-worst 53-point beatdown by Portland. Then a 42-point drubbing against Sacramento. And just when fans thought it couldn't get worse, Golden State handed them a 36-point loss.
Williams, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year across a 19-year career, couldn't wrap his head around the team's lack of fight.
"Everybody has had a bad night in the league, every single person," Williams said. "You lose a game by 50 points, you'd be damned if you lose by 50 the very next time. That's out the window, and you follow that up with a 42? That's not youth — they're just not competing."
Having displayed moments of tenacity in prior contests, the Hornets have now entered into an unfamiliar and concerning phase, a dramatic reversal of the momentum that fueled Ball's recent All-Star consideration.
Williams didn't single out Ball entirely, though. His parting shot spread the blame across the organization: "Everybody has to share responsibility in how bad this is."
