Controversial Charlotte-area restaurant sign sends ire to Hornets during slump
The Charlotte Hornets are in the midst of a historically rough stretch. Over the last four games, they've been outscored by nearly 150 points, which is an NBA record. The past three have been particularly difficult, as the Hornets lost by 53, 42, and 36 points. That stretch of games forced one Charlotte-area restaurant to make a statement.
Dilworth Neighborhood Grill has used its restaurant sign to call out local sports before. It once targeted David Tepper, asking him to let his football people make football decisions for the Carolina Panthers. Tepper himself went into the restaurant after seeing the sign, and now that same sign is calling out the Hornets.
Dilworth believes that losing three games by 130 points should mean tickets are free for fans. If the team is going to be that bad, the restaurant does not believe anyone should have to spend their money to watch them.
The Hornets have been bad all season, as they have just 14 wins in another lost season. They've lost three times to the Washington Wizards, who have just now hit double-digit wins on the season. At different times, they've looked downright woeful. Right now is one of those times.
It's unclear whether or not new Hornets owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin will take a page from Tepper's book and go inside, but the restaurant probably isn't worried about that. They're just frustrated with how poorly the Hornets have played of late.
