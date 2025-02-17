All Hornets

Four predictions for the final 30 games of the Hornets 2024-25 season

Predicting what the final stretch of the regular season will look like for the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) and forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) and forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a long season for the Charlotte Hornets, who entered the All-Star break with a 13-39 record, barreling toward another year of landing a lottery pick and missing out on the playoffs.

With 30 games left, there's a lot to keep an eye on, from health, player availability, and development. Let's go ahead and dive right into my four predictions for the final 30 games of the Hornets' 2024-25 season.

LaMelo Ball plays in half of the remaining games

Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

LaMelo entered the All-Star break with some ankle soreness, and once again, he's been in and out of the lineup all season long. It's getting to the point where you're surprised if he's able to stay on the floor for more than two weeks at a time. There haven't been any updates on his status since the break, but I have a feeling the team is going to be very cautious with him. They have nothing to play for, and why risk further damage in what is another lost season?

Mark Williams doesn't play in return to Hornets

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) makes a layup over Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) and forward Josh Okogie (12) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Alright, I'll admit, this is more of a bold prediction and one that is solely based on a gut feeling rather than something I've heard. Following the nixed trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, Williams has yet to appear in a game for the Hornets. The main piece of the deal that was headed to Charlotte, Dalton Knecht, has already returned to the Lakers and played in a game.

It's an awkward situation for all parties involved, but especially for Williams, who probably feels some sort of way after being the center of the NBA in the days following the trade deadline with the failed physical. Is he healthy? Does he want to suit up? Do the Hornets have minutes available for him following the trade for Jusuf Nurkić? There's a lot to unpack here.

It would be best for both the Hornets and Williams if he were to play in the final thirty games to help prove that one, he is healthy, and two, his trade value isn't completely tarnished. By playing and putting up strong numbers consistently, it allows Charlotte to explore a trade *again* this offseason, if they so choose.

The kids start to figure some things out

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When the Hornets took Tidjane Salaün with the sixth pick in last year's draft, it was a clear sign that the front office is preparing for a multi-year rebuild. They could have gone with an older, more game-ready player such as Donovan Clingan or Dalton Knecht, but instead chose the youngest player in the draft in Salaün.

It's been a bit of a rough start for Salaün with the big league club, but after spending some time down in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm, he's shown some signs that he's headed in the right direction even though he's still from being a finished product. In five games this month, he's averaging nine points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The offensive efficiency needs to continue to improve, but we're taking baby steps here.

Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) brings the ball up the court during the second half of play against the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

The same can be said about second-round draft choice KJ Simpson. Ideally, he would have spent the entire year in Greensboro with maybe a spot appearance here and there with the Hornets. Injuries obviously forced the team's hand to not only keep him on the NBA roster but as part of the rotation.

He's shot just 31% from the field and 21% from three in 21 games but has done a lot of really good things in six games this month, including setting career highs in scoring (15 vs. Milwaukee), rebounds (9 vs. Brooklyn), and assists (8 vs. Denver).

There will still be bumps in the road, but with the more minutes these two youngsters log, the more comfortable they'll be at this level, which should produce better offensive efficiency.

The Hornets finish with the third-worst record in the NBA

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee talks over a call with umpire Jenna Schroeder (20) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Because of my predictions above regarding LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams, it's hard to imagine a scenario where the Hornets don't finish with one of the league's worst records without a handful of key players in street clothes.

The Wizards are on track to finish with the worst record and probably will. Well, that's if they can't alter the schedule to play the Hornets thirty times to end the year. Behind them, you have the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, and Hornets, all with 13 wins. I'm pegging Utah to finish with the second-worst record and then the Hornets coming in right behind them, which secures a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Bleacher Report's two-word verdict on Charlotte Hornets' season

Three things we've learned about Jeff Peterson in first year as Hornets GM

Biggest winners and losers from the Hornets' trade deadline

Is Nick Smith Jr. a long-term starter for the Hornets?

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News