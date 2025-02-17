Four predictions for the final 30 games of the Hornets 2024-25 season
It's been a long season for the Charlotte Hornets, who entered the All-Star break with a 13-39 record, barreling toward another year of landing a lottery pick and missing out on the playoffs.
With 30 games left, there's a lot to keep an eye on, from health, player availability, and development. Let's go ahead and dive right into my four predictions for the final 30 games of the Hornets' 2024-25 season.
LaMelo Ball plays in half of the remaining games
LaMelo entered the All-Star break with some ankle soreness, and once again, he's been in and out of the lineup all season long. It's getting to the point where you're surprised if he's able to stay on the floor for more than two weeks at a time. There haven't been any updates on his status since the break, but I have a feeling the team is going to be very cautious with him. They have nothing to play for, and why risk further damage in what is another lost season?
Mark Williams doesn't play in return to Hornets
Alright, I'll admit, this is more of a bold prediction and one that is solely based on a gut feeling rather than something I've heard. Following the nixed trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, Williams has yet to appear in a game for the Hornets. The main piece of the deal that was headed to Charlotte, Dalton Knecht, has already returned to the Lakers and played in a game.
It's an awkward situation for all parties involved, but especially for Williams, who probably feels some sort of way after being the center of the NBA in the days following the trade deadline with the failed physical. Is he healthy? Does he want to suit up? Do the Hornets have minutes available for him following the trade for Jusuf Nurkić? There's a lot to unpack here.
It would be best for both the Hornets and Williams if he were to play in the final thirty games to help prove that one, he is healthy, and two, his trade value isn't completely tarnished. By playing and putting up strong numbers consistently, it allows Charlotte to explore a trade *again* this offseason, if they so choose.
The kids start to figure some things out
When the Hornets took Tidjane Salaün with the sixth pick in last year's draft, it was a clear sign that the front office is preparing for a multi-year rebuild. They could have gone with an older, more game-ready player such as Donovan Clingan or Dalton Knecht, but instead chose the youngest player in the draft in Salaün.
It's been a bit of a rough start for Salaün with the big league club, but after spending some time down in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm, he's shown some signs that he's headed in the right direction even though he's still from being a finished product. In five games this month, he's averaging nine points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The offensive efficiency needs to continue to improve, but we're taking baby steps here.
The same can be said about second-round draft choice KJ Simpson. Ideally, he would have spent the entire year in Greensboro with maybe a spot appearance here and there with the Hornets. Injuries obviously forced the team's hand to not only keep him on the NBA roster but as part of the rotation.
He's shot just 31% from the field and 21% from three in 21 games but has done a lot of really good things in six games this month, including setting career highs in scoring (15 vs. Milwaukee), rebounds (9 vs. Brooklyn), and assists (8 vs. Denver).
There will still be bumps in the road, but with the more minutes these two youngsters log, the more comfortable they'll be at this level, which should produce better offensive efficiency.
The Hornets finish with the third-worst record in the NBA
Because of my predictions above regarding LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams, it's hard to imagine a scenario where the Hornets don't finish with one of the league's worst records without a handful of key players in street clothes.
The Wizards are on track to finish with the worst record and probably will. Well, that's if they can't alter the schedule to play the Hornets thirty times to end the year. Behind them, you have the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, and Hornets, all with 13 wins. I'm pegging Utah to finish with the second-worst record and then the Hornets coming in right behind them, which secures a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
