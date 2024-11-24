Charles Lee speaks on Grant Williams' knee injury in postgame interview
In the second half of tonight's game, Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams had to be helped off the floor after suffering a knee injury that didn't look so good.
Williams was driving the ball to the paint and bumped into Brook Lopez, lost his footing, and went down to the ground, immediately grabbing his knee.
In a postgame interview with FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, head coach Charles Lee briefly spoke on the injury.
“It’s just been diagnosed right now as a knee injury. We’ll continue to get some imaging and some evaluations. The most important thing is that all of our prayers are with Grant and hoping that some of the news comes back as good as possible.”
Assuming the injury is indeed as bad as it looks, the Hornets will be even thinner in the frontcourt. It appears Mark Williams and Nick Richards are inching closer to a return, but with no true center available, Miles Bridges out a week with a knee, and now Williams...whew. Things aren't looking so good health-wise once again for the Hornets.
Williams finished the night with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal in 32 minutes of action.
