All Hornets

Greensboro Swarm Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2024-25 Season

D.J. Bakker has filled out his full staff for the 2024/25 season

James Plowright

Dec 22, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Greensboro Swarm guard Ty-Shon Alexander (10) dribbles the ball against NBA G League Ignite during the second half at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Greensboro Swarm guard Ty-Shon Alexander (10) dribbles the ball against NBA G League Ignite during the second half at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shortly after introducing new Greensboro Swarm head coach D.J. Bakker at an introductory press conference, the Swarm have announced the remainder of their staff.

Joining Head Coach D.J. Bakker’s staff are Nathan Peavy, David Noel III and Alex Ruoff as assistant coaches, Brian Boyle as head video coordinator/player development assistant and Markes Royster as director of player development.

Peavy joins the Swarm after serving the 2023-24 campaign as the head coach of the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league, Puerto Rico’s top professional division. He previously spent six seasons with the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate, including the final three years as head coach.

Noel III spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons’ affiliate, and he served as an assistant with the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ affiliate, for four seasons prior. Noel III played four seasons at the University of North Carolina, helping the Tar Heels win the 2005 national championship and earning All-ACC Second Team honors in 2006.

Ruoff comes to Greensboro following two years on the coaching staff at his alma mater, West Virginia University. He played for the Mountaineers from 2006-09, helping the team reach three NCAA Tournaments, including two Sweet 16s, and finishing as the school’s all-time leading 3-point shooter (261). Upon graduation, he embarked on a 12-year professional career with stops in Belgium, Finland, Germany, Spain and Japan before beginning his coaching career.

Boyle returns to the Swarm after previously serving as an assistant with the franchise in 2017-18. He spent the last three seasons as an assistant with the Cruise, and he served in the same capacity for the Agua Caliente Clippers, the Los Angeles Clippers’ affiliate, from 2018-20. Boyle previously worked as a video coordinator with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, and his experience includes stints as a regional advance scout for the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.

Royster joins the Swarm after spending the last five years running his own player development program, Swish Ocean, in Los Angeles. He previously spent one season as a video coordinator with the Indiana Pacers, one season as the director of video coordinating and player development for the Erie BayHawks, the New Orleans Pelicans’ affiliate, and one season as a player development intern with the Dallas Mavericks.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Predicting Mark Williams' 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Josh Green's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Tre Mann's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Cody Martin's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Published
James Plowright

JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 

Home/News