Greensboro Swarm Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2024-25 Season
Shortly after introducing new Greensboro Swarm head coach D.J. Bakker at an introductory press conference, the Swarm have announced the remainder of their staff.
Joining Head Coach D.J. Bakker’s staff are Nathan Peavy, David Noel III and Alex Ruoff as assistant coaches, Brian Boyle as head video coordinator/player development assistant and Markes Royster as director of player development.
Peavy joins the Swarm after serving the 2023-24 campaign as the head coach of the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league, Puerto Rico’s top professional division. He previously spent six seasons with the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate, including the final three years as head coach.
Noel III spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons’ affiliate, and he served as an assistant with the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ affiliate, for four seasons prior. Noel III played four seasons at the University of North Carolina, helping the Tar Heels win the 2005 national championship and earning All-ACC Second Team honors in 2006.
Ruoff comes to Greensboro following two years on the coaching staff at his alma mater, West Virginia University. He played for the Mountaineers from 2006-09, helping the team reach three NCAA Tournaments, including two Sweet 16s, and finishing as the school’s all-time leading 3-point shooter (261). Upon graduation, he embarked on a 12-year professional career with stops in Belgium, Finland, Germany, Spain and Japan before beginning his coaching career.
Boyle returns to the Swarm after previously serving as an assistant with the franchise in 2017-18. He spent the last three seasons as an assistant with the Cruise, and he served in the same capacity for the Agua Caliente Clippers, the Los Angeles Clippers’ affiliate, from 2018-20. Boyle previously worked as a video coordinator with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, and his experience includes stints as a regional advance scout for the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.
Royster joins the Swarm after spending the last five years running his own player development program, Swish Ocean, in Los Angeles. He previously spent one season as a video coordinator with the Indiana Pacers, one season as the director of video coordinating and player development for the Erie BayHawks, the New Orleans Pelicans’ affiliate, and one season as a player development intern with the Dallas Mavericks.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Predicting Mark Williams' 2024-25 Season Statistics
Predicting Josh Green's 2024-25 Season Statistics
Predicting Tre Mann's 2024-25 Season Statistics