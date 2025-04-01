Greensboro Swarm fall in team's first playoff appearance
The Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets G-League affiliate dropped their first-ever playoff game to the Indiana Mad Ants on Tuesday.
The final game of the regular season was important for both teams, as a Swarm victory would allow this afternoon's game to be in Greensboro. However, their loss to the Skyhawks and a Mad Ants victory allowed the Pacers' G-League affiliate to jump the Swarm in the standings, giving them home-court for this matchup.
The game started fairly close, with both teams taking leads at different points. A 16-4 run from the 2:27 mark of the first quarter and the 8:48 mark of the second quarter gave the Mad Ants a 39-25 lead. Indiana never looked back at this lead, expanding it to as high as 25 points at the 8:01 mark of the third quarter.
A late surge from the Swarm saw the lead cut to 8 with 2:30 left before Indiana's Johnny Furphy and Dakota Mathias hit back-to-back threes to push the lead back to 12.
Keyontae Johnson led the way for the Swarm with 27 points, followed by 25 from Jaylen Sims, and 18 from Marcus Garrett. Reggie Perry, who has averaged 17.3 points on the year, scored 5 points on 2-16.
For Indiana, Quenton Jackson led the way with 34 points, followed by 25 for Johnny Furphy, and 25 for RayJ Dennis.
The Swarm fell 120-110 to the Mad Ants in the team's first ever postseason appearance.
Best of the Afternoon: Keyontae Johnson with 27 Points
Keyontae Johnson was arguably the team's most consistent player all season. 17.7 points per game on the year, while shooting 51.8% from the field and 40.9% from three. He stepped up when his team needed him, though it was not enough in the end.
Worst of the Afternoon: Reggie Perry
There's not much that can really be said about Perry's performance. Five points on 2-16, 1-4 from three, three fouls, a turnover, and a game-low -22. It was an extremely disappointing performance from a player who has been good for the Swarm this season.
The backup answer on this could be the playmaking, as the team had 13 less assists than the Mad Ants. That being said, it is extremely hard to look past a 17.3 point per game player shooting 2-16.
Highlight of the Afternoon: Caleb McConnell Steal and Finish
In a game with not a lot of amazing highlights, Caleb McConnell hit a really nice crossover and finish over Quenton Jackson.
