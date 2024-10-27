All Hornets

Heat Edge Hornets in Charlotte's home opener

The Charlotte Hornets drop to 1-2 on the season.

Schuyler Callihan

Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets fell in their home opener to the Miami Heat on Saturday night, 114-106. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro combined for 48 points in the Heat win, while former Hornet Terry Rozier added 19 points.

Best of the Night: LaMelo Ball

His per-game average will drop after only putting up 27 points tonight, but I guess you can't go for 34 every time you touch the floor, right? In all seriousness, another solid night for the face of the Hornets' franchise although he cooled off from the perimeter, going 2-10 from downtown.

Worst of the Night: Health

Honestly, there wasn't one area of the game or one player that truly stood out as a pivotal factor in the game. If anything, the Hornets' depth hurt their chances of winning this one. They played a tough Miami team essentially down to the wire and there's nothing I took away from this game as alarming. Miami just had more of its top guys on the floor.

Stat of the Night: 19,102 fans

The Hornets announced after the game that tonight's home opener was officially a sell out. Of course, not every single seat was filled, but it was still a pretty packed Spectrum Center, and the hive was certainly alive.

Highlight of the Night: Honoring Big Pat

The Hornets did a tremendous job of paying tribute to the late Pat Doughty, the Hornets' PA announcer who passed away over the summer. Instead of asking for a moment of silence, they asked fans to get loud and used a recording of Pat asking the fans to get hyped. Such a cool moment for an incredible person.

Next up: Wednesday vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. EST.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

