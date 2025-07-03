Jarrett Allen mock trade: Hornets finally get defensive anchor from Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are running into salary problems quickly, so Jarrett Allen, one of their more expendable pieces, could be available. The Charlotte Hornets should be all over it if he is, as he would represent a key upgrade at a position that the Hornets suddenly have a need.
After trading both Mark Williams and Jusuf Nurkic, the Hornets' center depth chart is pretty thin. Rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner was a second-round pick, and Moussa Diabate is an undersized former two-way player. While Allen's contract is long enough that it might prevent Kalkbrenner from getting the minutes he needs or deserves, this is an upgrade.
This could be a pretty simple one to accomplish. The swapping of Allen for Grant Williams works financially, and it gives the Cavaliers almost $7 million more cap space to work with. Williams' contract is also half as long, so they'd have even more freedom sooner rather than later.
However, since Allen is a better player on a much longer contract, the Hornets can tack on second-round picks to entice Cleveland. They'll also have to part with some first-round picks, but the Dallas Mavericks' 2027 pick is their least valuable one following the 2025 draft. The 2031 pick is the latest tradeable asset, and the hope would be that by then, Charlotte's good enough that the pick won't be a lottery selection.
Cleveland's biggest benefit is getting out of the contract, and to sweeten the deal, Charlotte can throw in a few of their seemingly endless reserve of future second-round picks. GM Jeff Peterson is shrewd, so he's probably not going to part with more than he has to, but the Hornets now have assets to work with. Williams is a key piece of the Hornets, especially on defense, but he's undersized, and the Hornets have an undersized defensive big already in Diabate.
Plus, Allen is a better defender, and he'll be more impactful to Charlotte as he's three inches taller than Williams. He's still not quite center height, but he's a lot closer than Williams. With that in mind, he can also be a much more useful mentor for Kalkbrenner than either Williams or recent acquisition Mason Plumlee.
